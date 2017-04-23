Hostel warden who brutally beat up ‘tahfiz’ pupil is convicted felon

An assistant warden of the dormitory of a religious school was remanded for four days by the Kota Tinggi Sessions Court to facilitate investigations into a child abuse case involving a student, April 23, 2017. — Bernama picJOHOR BARU, April 23 — The assistant warden of a private religious school, under remand to facilitate police investigations into the brutal assault of a ‘tahfiz’ (religious school) pupil has a previous criminal record.

The 29-year-old staff of the religious school located near Kota Tinggi was convicted for theft and jailed 30 months about three years ago.

Kota Tinggi police chief ACP Rahmat Othman said the man had served time from the date of arrest on May 22, 2014.

“We have recorded statements from the school’s principal, staff and fellow students,” he said when contacted here today.

About 4pm yesterday, the suspect was picked up by a police team in Felda Lok Heng Barat here following a police report lodged by the 11-year-old victim’s mother.

He was remanded for four days to facilitate investigations.

On Wednesday, the victim was warded at the Sultan Ismail Hospital here and the incident had since gone viral on social media.

The pupil was believed to have suffered pain in his legs for the past two weeks after he was allegedly beaten up by the suspect.

Yesterday, state health, environment, education and information committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat was quoted as saying the pupil’s legs had to be amputated to avoid infection and that he was in coma. — Bernama