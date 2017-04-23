Home Ministry urges schools not to cover up criminal activities involving students

Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed urged schools not to cover up criminal activities to make it easier for the authorities to take immediate action. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa JOHOR BARU, April 23 — The Home Ministry (KDN) has urged schools not to cover up any criminal activities, especially gangsterism involving students.

Its deputy minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed said it was to make it easier for the authorities to take immediate action to address the issue because it was under the jurisdiction of the police.

“If the school does not report incidents of gangsterism quickly, then the action taken by police will also be slow,” he told reporters after presenting prizes to participants of the Amerin Rotary Charity Carnival 2017 at Amerin Hotel, here today.

He said, at present, the police would select high risk schools to conduct regular patrols and the frequent presence of the police was expected to curb organised crimes among the students.

“Sometimes criminals are not static in one place and they will always look for areas that the police have yet to beef up. So when there is a weakness in any place, the police will direct its personnel to intensify crime prevention activities such as had happened in Klang,” he said.

On Thursday, two video showing a group of men, believed to be members of Gang 24, caused a stir outside a school in Klang which went viral on social media.

The first video showed a group of people shouting and holding banner with ‘24’ and ‘TD4’ displayed on it while the second video showed a cake with the words ‘SMK Sri Andalas’, ‘24’ and Apache’ written on it.

Subsequently the police arrested nine members of the Gang 24 two days later for their involvement in the gang and the latest arrests brought the total to 27 members, including students, detained so far this year. — Bernama