Home Ministry bans seven publications on Islam, and one ‘Saucy Seaside Postcards’

Farish A. Noor’s book ‘From Majapahit to Putrajaya: Searching for Another Malaysia’ is banned by the Home Ministry. ― Screen capture via Amazon.comPUTRAJAYA, Aug 2 ― The Home Ministry (KDN) has gazetted prohibition orders against eight publications whose contents pose a threat on public interest, public peace and morals as well as disturbing the mind of the people.

KDN Secretary-General Datuk Seri Alwi Ibrahim said the gazette on the prohibition order was issued under Section 7(1) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 (Act 301).

“The order stipulates that the printing, importation, production, reproduction, publishing, sale, issue, circulation, distribution or possession of that publication is absolutely prohibited in Malaysia,” he said in a statement today.

Alwi said five publications were found to contain facts that were confusing and contradictory to the teachings of Islam according to the Sunnah Wal Jamaah Sect practised in this country.

“Such publications are also found to be capable of confusing the public and categorised as deviating from the true teachings of Islam,” he said.

The publication is titled Isu Semasa Dalam Risalah: Hukum Barat Pun Islam, Isu Semasa Dalam Risalah: Konsep Kebebasan dan Agama, Menuju Reformasi Perundangan Islam, Zainab Srikandi Cucu Baginda Muhammad SAW and Imam Mahdi Yang Ditunggu Dan Malapetaka Akhir Zaman.

Alwi also said that two publications carried elements that insulted the Islamic religion and the country.

“The two publications can give negative implications from the aspect of national security,” he said referring to the title of the publication Al-Yahud: Eternal Islamic Enmity & The Jews and From Majapahit to Putrajaya: Searching for Another Malaysia.

Meanwhile, another publication with the title Saucy Seaside Postcards whose contents or articles carried sexy elements and extremely obscene photographs was found to be unsuitable for the Malaysian way of life, he added. ― Bernama