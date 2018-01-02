Fishing boat seized off Perak for hiring undocumented workers

The local fishing boat seized by MMEA 10 nautical miles south of Pangkor Island, where three members of the crew were found to be undocumented migrant workers. ― Picture courtesy of MMEAIPOH, Jan 2 — A local fishing boat has been seized off the coast of Perak after three undocumented migrant workers were among its crew.

A spokesperson for the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA)'s Lumut 3 maritime district said the boat was netted during a routine patrol around 5pm yesterday.

The boat, which was based in Bagan Datuk, was seized around 10 nautical miles south of Pangkor Island.

At the time, there were two local fishermen and three foreign fishermen onboard, all aged between 37 to 65-years-old.

“Three of the crew members failed to produce valid travel documents and a permission letter from the Fisheries Department director,” said the spokesperson in a statement delivered via Whatsapp this morning.

“The boat owner is being investigated for hiring foreign crew members without the necessary travel documents, which is an offence under the Fisheries Act 1985.”

According to the spokesperson, one of the local fishermen was also detained after testing positive for drugs.

The boat and its crew were then escorted back to the Kampung Acheh jetty in Sitiawan, for further investigation.

The local fisherman who tested positive for drugs was handed over to the National Anti-Drug Agency.

The spokesperson said MMEA would continue increasing enforcement in local waters, taking strict action against any vessels who flouted the law.