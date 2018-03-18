HKL services recover after fire

Hospital Kuala Lumpur staff evacuate patients through the emergency exits after a fire broke out in the forensic department March 17, 2018.KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — All the affected services following a fire at the disposable goods store of the National Forensic Medicine Institute (IPFN), Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) yesterday have recovered except for a few telephone lines which were being maintained.

HKL director Dr Nor Akma Yusuf said the operations of the Emergency and Trauma Department and others involved were functioning as usual.

“HKL continues to inspect and test the technical and medical systems from time to time to ensure the safety of the systems and at the same time ensures that services to patients or clients are not affected,” she said in a statement today.

The forensics unit at Hospital Kuala Lumpur caught fire around noon today. — Picture via Twitter/bernamadotcom



Sebahagian bangunan Institut Perubatan Forensik Negara (IPFN) HKL terbakar, 17 Mac 2018. — Foto ihsan Facebook/Fadzil Aziz



A view of Hospital Kuala Lumpur's forensic department which was damaged after a fire broke out today, in Kuala Lumpur March 17, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim



Fire and Rescue Department personnel arrive at the scene of the fire that broke out at Hospital Kuala Lumpur March 17, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim



Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department director Khairudin Drahman (left) speaks at a press conference at Kuala Lumpur General Hospital March 17, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa



Fire and Rescue Department personnel are seen outside the forensic department at Kuala Lumpur General Hospital March 17, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa



Dr Nor Akma said the actual cause of the fire had yet to be identified and the fire department was still investigating while the estimated damage was still being looked into.

According to her, the fire resulted in several technical functions and systems being affected in several areas near the incident spot such as the Forensic Department, General Medical Department, part of the Department of Pathology and HKL Registration Counters.

“It also resulted in the temporary interruptions of power supply, telephone lines and medical gases,” she said.

The management of HKL, she said had been urgently addressing the technical problems by using its internal capacity and outside technical assistance such as from Radicare and Telekom Malaysia.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident at around 12.15pm.

Dr Nor Akma said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam and Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah late last night visited the site of the fire and saw the mitigative measures of the hospital.

In addition, Health Ministry Secretary General Datuk Seri Dr Chen Chaw Min also visited the location of the incident and monitored the follow-up action. — Bernama