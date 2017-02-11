Historical sites linked to Tok Gajah, Mat Kilau can be developed as cultural hub

Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz at the launch of launched the Descendents of Tok Shahrom-Tok Gajah-Mat Kilau Association Malaysia along with the president Jalauddin Long (front right) in Kuantan February 11, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — Historical sites linked to Malay warriors such as Tok Gajah and Mat Kilau have the potential to be turned into Malay Warrior Heritage Zones which can later be developed as a cultural hub.

Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz said places like Kampung Budu and Kampung Pulau Tawar in Pahang, for example, still had much evidence of the warriors’ struggles, and thus, should be conserved.

“This effort is important because in addition to being a tourist attraction, it will enable the next generation to learn about our country’s freedom fighters,” he said to a crowd of about 250 descendents of Tok Shahrom here, today.

Tok Shahrom was the father of Tok Gajah (Khatib Rasu Abd Salam) while Mat Kilau was Tok Gajah’s son.

Mohamed Nazri, whose lineage traces back to the warriors, also launched the Descendents of Tok Shahrom-Tok Gajah-Mat Kilau Association Malaysia, or ‘Indera Gajah Pahang’.

Speaking to reporters later, Mohamed Nazri said he himself had visited Kampung Budu — once ruled by Tok Gajah.

“It is a typical Malay village with many historical sites, caves, old mosques and wells, but it was not managed properly.

“But when we make it a cultural hub, I believe it will be better managed,” he said, adding that the place’s natural beauty could also become an eco-tourism attraction.

He then called on all districts to develop their own tourist attractions as the sector could generate income and contribute to wellbeing of the population.

Mohamed Nazri, who was also appointed as adviser of Indera Gajah Pahang, said he believed the association would enable a more comprehensive and accurate research into the history of Tok Gajah and Mat Kilau. — Bernama