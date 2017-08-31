Historic moments of 1957 dominate 2017 National Day celebrations

The crowd gathers to watch the 60th National Day celebrations at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur August 31, 2017. ― Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 ― It was like flipping the pages of a history book, beginning with the country’s independence on August 31, 1957, the country’s 60-year history was presented in a very special and nostalgic manner at the 2017 National Day celebration at Dataran Merdeka today.

Witnessed by tens of thousands of people who gathered at the square and Malaysians watching the event which was broadcast live by local television stations, this year’s celebration featured moments how the country is built with challenges overcome together and sharing of power by the children of Malaysia.

Malaysia’s journey under six prime ministers was re-enacted, chapter by chapter from a newly independent country to one of a developed nation.

In line with the theme of the celebration “Negaraku Sehati Sejiwa” (MyCountry Oneheart One soul), the spirit of solidarity, understanding and togetherness not only showed on the faces of the country leaders, but also the participants and the large crowd that gathered at the location since 6am.

The celebration which began at 8 am was attended by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as well as leaders from various backgrounds in the country. ― Bernama