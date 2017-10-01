Hishammuddin says nothing will be hidden in probe on death of two RMN personnel

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein has promised that nothing will be hidden in the investigation into the death of two navy personnel at the Sungai Wangi Detention room in Perak. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein has promised that nothing will be hidden in the investigation into the death of two navy personnel at the Sungai Wangi Detention room near Sitiawan, Perak, last Friday.

Hishammuddin, who is also the Special Functions Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, said he had also directed the Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) to extend its cooperation to the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) in the investigation.

“Nothing will be hidden. That’s my promise. I am consistent that no one will escape legal action if found guilty. For now, let the police investigate,” he said in his official Twitter account today.

Earlier, Perak Criminal Investigation head Datuk Gan Tian Kee said police believed the two RMN personnel — Nik Muhammad Baihaqy Nik Mat, 28, and Muhammad Lailatulman Mohd Sukri, 26, — had been tortured.

The police had classified the death as a murder case based on the post-mortem report from the Pathology Department of the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital, Ipoh, he said.

The RMN, in a statement yesterday, said Nik Muhammad Baihaqy and Muhammad Lailaltuiman died in the detention room while undergoing physical training at the camp on Friday.

It said the two navy men had complained of exhaustion and were told to rest, but they started vomiting and had difficulty breathing, before they were confirmed dead by paramedics who arrived at 3.15pm.

Meanwhile in JITRA, Deputy Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Baharum said the ministry would give its full cooperation to the police in the investigation on the death of the two navy personnel.

“So, I urge the public not to make any speculation. Let the police investigate,” he told reporters after the excellent award presentation and pre-school graduation ceremony at Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Banai today.

The police have arrested three suspects, aged between 29 and 44, to facilitate investigation in the case. — Bernama