Hishammuddin: Malaysia committed to protecting Mecca, Madinah

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said Malaysia will work together with the Saudi Arabian government to defend the sanctity of Mecca and Madinah from any terrorist threat. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Malaysia will work together with the Saudi Arabian government to defend the sanctity of the two holy cities of Mecca and Madinah from any terrorist threat.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said this following a missile attack on Saudi Arabia launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels last Thursday.

“Malaysia’s stand on security and stability in Saudi Arabia is clear, especially in helping them protect and defend the sanctity of Mecca and Madinah from terrorist threats.

“Comprehensive planning to resolve this conflict must continue, especially when Muslims are performing the haj,” he told a press conference after opening the Bandar Tun Razak Umno Division Delegates’ Conference here today.

Hishammuddin, who is also the Minister of Special Functions in Prime Minister’s Department, said he had been in touch with Saudi Arabia’s Defence Minister, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman yesterday, to share information on the attempted attack.

“Alhamdulillah, Malaysia has close relations with the Gulf states, and they do not mind sharing the details with us,” he said.

Saudi Arabia Defence Forces on Thursday (27 July) intercepted a ballistic missile, known as ‘Burkan-1’, 69 kilometres from Mecca, at the Al-Wasliya area in Yaif Province.

According to international media reports, the Houthis confirmed launching the Burkan-1 ballistic missile, but said the attack was targeted at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, the country’s busiest airport.

No casualty was reported in the attack. — Bernama