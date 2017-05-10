Hindraf announces ‘evolution’ into political party

Hindraf national chairman P. Waytha Moorthy speaking at a forum, April 17, 2016. Hindraf announced today that it is applying to register as a political party. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, May 10 ― Pressure group Hindu Rights Action Force (Hindraf) announced today that it is applying to register as a political party, claiming a need for proper representation of the Indian community.

In a statement, Hindraf said the unanimous decision was made during an extraordinary general meeting on Sunday.

“After widespread nationwide forums and meetings with the grassroots Indian community, the overwhelming call was for Hindraf to evolve into a political party so that effective and proper representation of the Indian community is heard in the political sphere,” said its secretary Muniandy Ponnusamy.

The group said its legal counsel Karthigesan Shanmugam has advised delegates that the Societies Act 1966 through its Article 11(3)(b) does not bar such conversion, and its constitution fulfils Schedule 1(2) of the Act to function as a political party.

The group also urged Home Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to approve such application.

Hindraf was formed in 2005, and was under media spotlight recently for its opposition to controversial Indian televangelist Dr Zakir Naik who has since been revealed as a permanent resident here.