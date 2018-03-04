Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Hikers make explosive find

BY SYLVIA LOOI

Sunday March 4, 2018
05:49 PM GMT+8

File picture of a bomb found buried in the ground. A group of hikers found a World War II bomb in Gerik yesterday. — Picture courtesy of PDRM File picture of a bomb found buried in the ground. A group of hikers found a World War II bomb in Gerik yesterday. — Picture courtesy of PDRM GERIK, March 4 — A group of hikers found a World War II bomb as they descended a hill here yesterday.

District police chief Superintendent Ismail Che Isa said the group of 15 from Kelab Kelantan Hiking Crew was coming down from Gunung Kerunai when they stumbled on the bomb.

“One of the hikers saw the bomb that was embedded in their pathway,” he said in a WhatsApp statement.

“Upon reaching the foothill, they approached villagers for help who in turn helped them to lodge a police report,” he added.

The bomb was destroyed by the state police contingent’s bomb disposal unit at about 12.30pm today.

