Hike only for Penang water surcharge, says Guan Eng

The Penang state government had decided to increase the WCS from 48 cents to RM1 to curb the excessive use of water in the state. — AFP picGEORGE TOWN, April 24 ― Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng clarified today that the state government is only doubling its Water Conservation Surcharge (WCS) and not the water tariff rate.

He added that the state government had decided to increase the WCS from 48 cents to RM1 to curb the excessive use of water in the state.

“Clearly, the state government’s efforts to educate the public not to waste water but to conserve water has failed but the state government does not wish to double or triple existing domestic water tariff,” he said in a statement issued.

He said the WCS is a penalty imposed on those who waste water or use water excessively.

Lim who is also Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) chairman believed that the state’s high domestic water consumption is caused by its low water rates of an average 32 cents for 35,000 litres per consumer per month, compared to Johor’s RM1.32, which is four times higher.

“Domestic water tariffs are so low that water is wasted. Such high domestic water consumption usage is both unsustainable environmentally and financially,” he said.

He added that PBAPP has to subsidise RM91 million in 2016 to maintain the lowest domestic water rates in Malaysia.

Lim said non-governmental organisations (NGOs) like the Penang Consumers Association and Penang Water Watch, had criticised the state government for failing to conserve water and protect the environment by doubling or tripling the existing domestic water rates.

“We wish to urge the NGOs to give the state government one more chance by not increasing domestic water tariffs but increasing the penalties for those who waste water or use water excessively,” he said.

The WCS of 48 cents is imposed on every 1,000 litres of water used above 35,000 litres. This will be increased to RM1.

Lim said those with large households of eight or more family members will be given a 60 per cent discount on the WCS charges.

However, Penang Umno liaison chairman Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Osman claimed the state’s explanation is only an “excuse”, adding that the surcharge hike will burden consumers.

He pointed out that it is the second the WCS has been hiked since its introduction in November 2010, and claimed the move had failed to reduce excessive water consumption in the state.

“Using high water consumption as an excuse, the state government had doubled the surcharge in September 2013 from 24 cents to 48 cents and now, they doubled it again to RM1,” he said.

He accused the state government of penalising consumers by imposing the surcharge.

“Instead of reducing water consumption, the state government had only successfully increased profit for PBAPP and the DAP state government,” he said in a statement.

He said the state government had also increased the domestic water tariff by 16.7 per cent in 2015 despite promising not to increase water tariffs.

He pointed out that the previous Barisan Nasional state administration had not raised the water tariff for 15 years, between 1993 and 2008.

“In fact, there was no other surcharge on water consumers in Penang and PBAPP had also continued to supply clean and quality water to consumers at that time,” he said.