Higher Education Ministry to cooperate on varsity terror probe

Entrance of the Al-Madinah International University (Mediu) in Shah Alam December 22, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 ― The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) offered today to keep a strict eye on universities as police investigate the recruitment of tertiary students for militant activities.

MOHE said it took a serious view of the recent arrest of two students of the Al-Madinah International University (Mediu) suspected to have links with global terror network Islamic State (IS).

“MOHE will fully cooperate with local authorities including the Royal Malaysian Police, the Immigration Department and the Home Ministry in its investigations to ensure the safety of both the students and the public,” it said in a statement.

MOHE said it had met with representatives from Mediu, its student body as well as officials from the Malaysian Qualifications Agency and the Selangor Islamic Council (MAIS) to discuss the Shah Alam-based university’s Islamic syllabi.

It said the university gave an undertaking to review and amend its aqidah syllabi as suggested by MAIS, adding that it has formed an internal committee to do so, which is chaired by its CEO Prof Dr Mohammed Khalifa Al-Tamimi.

Bukit Aman’s counter-terrorism head Datuk Ayub Khan Mydin Pitchay previously disclosed that certain courses at Mediu contained militant ideologies, adding that the university resisted changing its syllabi.

Counter-terrorism specialists believe IS militants targeted Mediu and other local higher learning institutions for recruitment.