High living cost eclipses Dr M royal censure, pundits say

Dr Mahathir incurred the wrath of the Bugis community in Malaysia and neighbouring Indonesia after he was reported saying the Bugis were ‘pirates’ during a PH rally in Petaling Jaya on October 14. ― Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 ― Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad may not have intended it, but his Bugis remark has aggravated the monarchs of Johor and Selangor at a delicate time for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) alliance the former prime minister now chairs.

Even so, political observers said that any potential fallout from the personal “clash” between the new leader of the Opposition and the sultans on voters who still revere the royal institution will be overshadowed by their financial concerns over the steep prices of goods and services.

“It is seen more as a clash between Mahathir and the royals. In Selangor, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali has good working relations with the sultan so this would help them to minimise the negative impacts,” Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia lecturer Faisal Hazis told Malay Mail.

The associate professor in the university’s Institute of Malaysian and International Studies said that despite the influence the royals have especially in the Malay heartland, voters will prioritise bread-and-butter issues over any perceived slight on their ancestry.

Faisal also said the four-party PH alliance have more immediate matters to address compared to worrying about the impact of royal censure against their chairman.

“Pakatan Harapan’s fate is determined by whether they can strike a formidable electoral pact, have efficient party machinery and persuasive alternative narratives.

“Ultimately, people would be moved by issues that are close to their hearts. So bread-and-butter issues such as cost of living, employment, stagnant income are more important,” he said, adding that these concerns were shared by people of all ages, regardless whether they were living in cities or the countryside.

Political analyst Oh Ei Sun said the people’s high esteem for the royals may blunt PH’s efforts to win the Malay heartland.

“It will dent their inroads into Malay heartlands a bit as reverence for royals are still quite sizable there.

“But probably won’t hurt their urban support. Ultimately it’s still development which matters and only BN as federal incumbent can deliver that,” he told Malay Mail when contacted for comment.

The Malaysian principal adviser of the Pacific Research Center was sceptical that the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, led by its biggest party Umno, can leverage on the Malay sentiment in Selangor to make any sizeable gains in the 14th general elections.

He noted that in the country’s most developed state ― under PKR leadership for two terms ― the ethnic Chinese voters are still “solidly behind PH”.

DAP assistant national publicity secretary Zairil Khir Johari dismissed the impact of the Rulers disagreement with Dr Mahathir on voter sentiment for his party.

“It's more of a misunderstanding and of course played up by media. We believe voters are wise and make decisions based on many factors and not a bit of sensationalist news,” he said.

The DAP central executive committee member also said he expected Umno to play up the “loyal to the crown” card, claiming the country’s biggest political party with over three million members to resort to “emotional sentiment” in the run-up to the elections.

“But I think we also should not underestimate the wisdom of the masses.

“End of the day, we can only do our best in presenting and communicating our manifesto and track record in Penang and Selangor,” the Bukit Bendera MP said.

The man who was prime minister for 22 years from 1981 to 2003 incurred the wrath of the Bugis community in Malaysia and neighbouring Indonesia after he was reported saying the Bugis were “pirates” during a PH rally in Petaling Jaya on October 14.

The 92-year-old has clarified that he had not referred to the entire Bugis community with his slur, but only Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Dr Mahathir was questioned by police at his office in Putrajaya Wednesday and is believed to be under investigation for alleged offences under the Sedition Act, Penal Code and the Multimedia Act following reports lodged against him.