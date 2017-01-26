High impact infrastructure projects not for grandeur, Najib says

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks during the Finance Ministry’s special assembly at Putrajaya January 26, 2017. — Reuters picPUTRAJAYA, Jan 26 — Connectivity and high-impact infrastructure projects are implemented to help stimulate the country’s economy and not for grandeur, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Referring to projects like the Pan Borneo Expressway, Rapid Pengerang in Johor, Malaysia Vision Valley, Bandar Malaysia, Tun Razak Exchange, the East Coast Rail Line (ECRL) and the High Speed Rail (HSR), he said they were also not luxury projects.

“These projects are not for grandeur, not luxurious in nature, but to help generate the country’s economy,” he said at the Finance Ministry’s special assembly here today.

Najib, who is also Finance Minister, said the projects were capable of creating high paying jobs, as well as contract opportunities for local companies, including Class F contractors.

“This creates better connectivity and leads to an increase in the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP),” he added.

Citing the ECRL project, he said when completed, it was expected to increase the growth rate of the three states in the East Coast by 1.5 per cent.

“This is the government’s commitment to infrastructure development, stimulating local economy and to provide a significant increase in the people’s lives.

“We provide a transport system which is affordable and the MRT system is well-received.

“Comes July, the MRT project, stretching 51 kilometres from Sungai Buloh to Kajang will be ready. This project is a game changer for the country,” he added.

As such, the prime minister emphasised the need for the projects to be carried out fast and efficiently, had high impact on the people, at minimum cost, with rapid execution and sustainable.

“These should be made the basis in determining whether a project can be implemented or otherwise,” he added. — Bernama