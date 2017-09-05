Here is how Pakatan will boost Johor’s GDP

According to Kluang MP Liew Chin Tong from the DAP, PH will ensure development is not focused on the Johor Baru capital, but stretched to the secondary cities like Muar, Batu Pahat and Segamat. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders said the coalition would develop secondary cities and focus on small businesses to increase the state’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth.

“These towns are well endowed with good education facilities and very talented people who are forced to seek employment elsewhere.

“What needs to be done is to ensure good connectivity in terms of transport and logistical facilities and also a superb internet connection,” the DAP MP told Malay Mail Online.

When Johor is well connected, Liew said, secondary cities as such will have a new lease of life and thus, subsequently improve the state’s GDP growth and quality of life of the people.

On Sunday night, DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang had pledged that PH would make Johor among the top five states with the highest GDP per capita.

The Gelang Patah MP pointed that Johor was ranked ninth among the list of state GDPs ­­— behind Melaka, Negri Sembilan and Pahang.

According to the Statistics Department, Johor’s GDP per capita at current prices in 2015 was RM29,539, which is about RM1,000 decline from the year before. The state’s GDP, nevertheless, recorded a 5.6 per cent growth that year.

Data for 2016 is yet to be released.

Lim, however, did not explain how PH was to achieve this scenario; neither did he cite the performance of other Opposition states for context.

When contacted, Johor PKR chairman Hassan Karim also listed several initiatives to achieve higher GDP growth for the state.

Besides having the same view like Liew, which was to develop secondary cities to create job opportunities, Hassan said emphasis must be given to the small and medium industries to flourish.

He added state incentives must be given to unemployed graduates, such as training programmes and macro credits.

“There should be more centre[s] for skill in the oil and gas industry for Malaysian youth because Johor has RAPID and Terminal Deep Water at Pengerang and oil and gas plants at Tanjong Piai,” Hassan said, referring to the Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development.

For Johor Amanah advisor Salahuddin Ayub, a transparent government was the key to achieving better GDP growth.

“When you have a government that is transparent and free from corruption, it automatically means a better administration and through this it will definitely improve the state’s economic performances,” he said.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin, however, debunked these claims as “just promises”.

“They don’t have any plans for Johor,” he said, referring to the Opposition pact.

Khaled said his Barisan Nasional government has already laid out a foundation towards achieving greater economic strength through the Johor Strategic Growth Plan.

The Johor Strategic Growth Plan was derived last year to spur development at all 10 districts in the state, including inducing growth in the export led-sectors.

“Currently we are already laying the foundation towards that, in fact to make Johor the new economic powerhouse of the country,” he said.

He did not respond to Lim’s claims that Johor was ranked ninth among the list of state GDPs in the country.