Health Ministry refutes claim JB hospital demanded payment before treating Singaporean

Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah refuted the allegations as reported by several Singapore news websites.KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — Malaysia’s Health Ministry refuted today allegations that the Johor general hospital had refused treatment to a Singaporean hit-and-run accident victim without prior payment.

Its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the 25-year-old man named Justinian Tan was given the necessary emergency treatment upon arrival at the Hospital Sultanah Aminah (HSA) and was not asked to fork out a deposit as reported by several Singapore news websites.

“In view of his critical condition, the Singaporean man was admitted to the Red Zone upon arrival at the Emergency Department. Immediately, the emergency treatment as per the Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) protocol was continued, which was already initiated by the ambulance team earlier.

“The Emergency Department team also initiated the necessary imaging (primary survey X-rays, CT-scan of brain, cervical and thorax), treatment (including intubation) and referral to the relevant team in a very timely and professional manner, without asking for any deposit since this is an emergency case,” he said in a statement on his Facebook page.

He also said the patient was also referred to the neurosurgery team which had planned to perform an urgent decompressive craniectomy plus removal of clot and intracranial pressure monitoring after brain injuries were discovered.

There had been no demand for payment at that time, he stressed and pointed to a ministerial circular dated March 4, 2015 with regards to payment for foreign patients.

“Subsequent to this, the family members arrived, and only then they were asked to proceed with payment of the imaging amounting RM 2,575.

“However, the family members opted for discharge at on risk (AOR discharge) and arranged for admission to a hospital in Singapore after understanding the risk involved of further delaying the surgery,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

Tan was reported to have died on August 30 in Singapore.

Yesterday, several Singaporean websites had cited friends of Tan claiming that the 25-year-old’s life could have been saved if he had received medical treatment earlier.

According to reports, the group of six Singaporeans had gone to Johor Baru for supper on August 25 and had been knocked down by a Malaysian-registered Proton Saga car as they were walking back to their car in the early hours after their meal.

The driver fled, leaving Tan, and another Singaporean named only as Brandon with injuries. Tan bore the brunt of the injuries.

Reports cited one of the friends named only as Joshua saying a call was made for an ambulance, but it had allegedly arrived only 30 minutes later though the location was said to be only 5km from the hospital.

According to Joshua, the hospital had demanded deposits amounting to RM2,700 for both victims before treating them and later demanded a further RM1,350 payment to conduct scans on Tan.

“We then called the Singapore embassy, who arranged for a private ambulance in Malaysia to pick up our friends,” Joshua was quoted by popular blog Stomp as saying.

Dr Noor Hisham denied the claim, saying that the Health Ministry’s investigation found that the ambulance left the hospital only two minutes after the call was made at 2.57am.

“The ambulance left HSA at 2:59am, arrived at the scene at 3:10am and departed from the scene with the patient at 3:15am.

“The MOH has always valued life and does its utmost best to treat any patient, regardless of their background or nationality. This is in line with MOH ethos and corporate culture of ‘Caring, Professionalism and Teamwork’,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham extended his condolences to Tan’s family. He also urged people not to make unsubstantiated allegations.