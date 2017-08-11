Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Half-naked male cop at women’s toilet has mental illness, police say

Friday August 11, 2017
08:22 AM GMT+8

ALOR SETAR, Aug 11 — The police have confirmed that a police inspector who was found half-naked in a women’s toilet at a shopping complex near here on Tuesday has mental problems. 

Kedah police chief, Datuk Asri Yusoff said the 32-year-old policeman was sent to the hospital daily for treatment since several months ago, other than being confirmed to have been hallucinating when the incident occurred.

“The policeman also has a poor service record such as often going missing from office, not carrying out the duties entrusted to him and other disciplinary offences,” he told a media conference at the Kedah police contingent headquarters here yesterday.

A video of the incident at the toilet recorded by a woman went viral on the social media showing the policeman clad only in his underwear and in a state of hallucination.

The woman claimed she was defecating when the policeman entered the toilet.

Asri said the policeman was attached to the state contingent headquarters operations room. — Bernama

