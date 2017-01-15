Haj pilgrims hurt and disappointed over Dr M’s claim

Haj pilgrims expressed sadness and disappointed over former prime minister’s remarks on the 1MDB haj programme. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA NERUS, Jan 15 — “We are really saddened, disappointed and hurt by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s claim that our Haj was purportedly not ‘haji mabrur’ (accepted by God).”

These were some of the feelings expressed by a number of pilgrims from Terengganu who went on the Prime Minister-1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) Foundation Special Haj Programme last year.

Kampung Pulau Bahagia Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) chairman, Abdullah Sulung, 69, said the matter should not have arisen as Dr Mahathir was just an ordinary human who did not qualify to talk on anyone’s Haj status.

“Personally, I am hurt by the allegation, but only Allah can decide...on all our efforts and spirit in attending the Haj course from the beginning and our Haj obligations carried out in the Holy Land.

“It was my good fortune of being able to perform the Haj last year, otherwise according to my turn given by Lembaga Tabung Haji, I will only be able to do so in 2032... it is rather impossible due to the age and health factors. So, I hope Dr Mahathir will withdraw his claim which is surely politically motivated,” he said.

Abdullah was among the 73 Haj pilgrims from Terengganu sponsored under the Prime Minister-1MDB Foundation Special Haj Programme in 2016.

Terengganu Press Club president, Ayob Mamat, 47, said although Dr Mahathir’s claim was aimed at 1MDB Foundation, it was indirectly an insult to the “guests” of Allah.

“As a great national leader, Dr Mahathir should be more careful with what he says as his allegation could tantamount to denying the good fortune of the pilgrims involved, and their fate and destiny as determined by Allah.

“(As humans), who are we to evaluate such a religious obligation, to dispute whether their Haj trip was from their own funds or sponsored by any party? The sure thing is they had reached the Holy Land as the special guests of Allah,” said Ayob who also performed the fifth tenet of Islam last year.

His views were echoed by Kampung Kubang Badak JKKK chairman, Zuemi Abdullah, 41, who went on the special Haj programme in 2015.

He believed that Dr Mahathir’s allegation came from his own anger that overwhelmed him, but it had deeply hurt the feelings of those who went to the Holy Land on the 1MDB Foundation’s sponsorship.

“I hope the people will not be influenced by the claim and to instead, give their support to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak who had initiated the programme and which had benefited many imam, bilal and community leaders.

“To the others chosen to receive the sponsorship, my hope is that they perform the Haj with full concentration and pray that Malaysia and all its leaders are always protected by Allah,” he said. — Bernama