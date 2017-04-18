Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Hadi’s son Khalil now PAS Youth chief after unopposed run

Tuesday April 18, 2017
12:04 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: See Victoria Beckham get a birthday wish from HarperThe Edit: See Victoria Beckham get a birthday wish from Harper

The Telugus of Malaysia rediscover their voicesThe Telugus of Malaysia rediscover their voices

Post-attack Dortmund fights blood, sweat and tears battlePost-attack Dortmund fights blood, sweat and tears battle

Australia toughens foreign worker visa rulesAustralia toughens foreign worker visa rules

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s son, Muhammad Khalil (pic), is the new PAS Youth chief. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s son, Muhammad Khalil (pic), is the new PAS Youth chief. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 ― Muhammad Khalil, the son of PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, was today declared the party’s new Youth chief.

Khalid succeeds Nik Mohd Abduh, the son of the late Datuk Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat.

He won the post unopposed, and is joined by outgoing vice-chief Khairil Nizam Khiruddin as his Number Two.

“PAS Nomination Board hereby declares that the candidates for the post of permanent chairman, deputy permanent chairman, chief, deputy chief, vice-chief and auditors were won without contest.

“Therefore, there will be no election for those posts during the 63rd PAS muktamar,” the board’s secretary Wan Rohimi Wan Daud said in a statement, referring to the party’s annual congress.

Ahmad Fadhli Shaari, the outgoing wing’s information chief, was also uncontested as vice-chief.

Last week, it was announced that Khalil’s father Abdul Hadi will remain as PAS president after nobody else decided to contest the post ahead of the Islamist party’s muktamar, or annual congress later this month.

Another incumbent, his deputy Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, was also unopposed.

Outgoing information chief Nasrudin Hassan will vie for the three vice-president positions, against the incumbents Idris Ahmad, Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah, and Datuk Iskandar Abdul Samad.

PAS also announced today that all positions in the Ulama wing, and the top three posts in the Muslimat women’s wing, were also uncontested.

PAS will kick off its 57th muktamar in Alor Setar, Kedah on April 29.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline