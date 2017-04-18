Hadi’s son Khalil now PAS Youth chief after unopposed run

Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s son, Muhammad Khalil (pic), is the new PAS Youth chief. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 ― Muhammad Khalil, the son of PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, was today declared the party’s new Youth chief.

Khalid succeeds Nik Mohd Abduh, the son of the late Datuk Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat.

He won the post unopposed, and is joined by outgoing vice-chief Khairil Nizam Khiruddin as his Number Two.

“PAS Nomination Board hereby declares that the candidates for the post of permanent chairman, deputy permanent chairman, chief, deputy chief, vice-chief and auditors were won without contest.

“Therefore, there will be no election for those posts during the 63rd PAS muktamar,” the board’s secretary Wan Rohimi Wan Daud said in a statement, referring to the party’s annual congress.

Ahmad Fadhli Shaari, the outgoing wing’s information chief, was also uncontested as vice-chief.

Last week, it was announced that Khalil’s father Abdul Hadi will remain as PAS president after nobody else decided to contest the post ahead of the Islamist party’s muktamar, or annual congress later this month.

Another incumbent, his deputy Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, was also unopposed.

Outgoing information chief Nasrudin Hassan will vie for the three vice-president positions, against the incumbents Idris Ahmad, Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah, and Datuk Iskandar Abdul Samad.

PAS also announced today that all positions in the Ulama wing, and the top three posts in the Muslimat women’s wing, were also uncontested.

PAS will kick off its 57th muktamar in Alor Setar, Kedah on April 29.