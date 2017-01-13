Guan Eng under sedition probe for questioning Hadi’s Bill

The police are expected to question Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng at his official office on Level 28, Komtar today. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 ― Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng is scheduled for questioning by Bukit Aman police for alleged sedition over his statement on the proposed amendments to the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965, his lawyer said.

Lim's lawyer RSN Rayer was quoted by English daily The Star that the police were expected to question the DAP leader at his official office on Level 28, Komtar today.

“We were told Lim would be investigated under the Sedition Act. The police will be coming at 11am.

“I will be accompanying the CM during the questioning. We will co-operate with the police as we always do,” Rayer said, referring to the chief minister.

Lim had said in a statement in November last year that the DAP opposes the proposal for the law also known as Act 355, claiming it is “hudud-like” and runs contrary to the Federal Constitution.

Lim also claimed that the failure of several Barisan Nasional component parties to leave rhe ruling coalition was seen as a form of tacit approval of Umno's support for the private member’s Bill by PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang to raise the punishment cap by Shariah courts.