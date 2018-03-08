Guan Eng told to put money where his mouth is on CM term limits

Chew Seng Tung (pic) pointed out that Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng was already a two-term CM, having assumed the office in 2008. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 8 — Lim Guan Eng should prove Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) sincerity on its two-term limit proposal by disqualifying himself to be chief minister if the pact retains Penang in the general election, Parti Rakyat Malaysia’s (PRM) Chew Seng Tung said today.

The PRM Penang island election campaign director pointed out that Lim was already a two-term CM, having assumed the office in 2008.

“I suggest that he make an announcement that he will no longer be the chief minister after GE14 to prove his sincerity in wanting to implement a two-term limit for the prime minister, chief minister and mentri besar posts,” he said.

He added that Selangor and Penang could both pass laws to formalise this pledge now, even before the general election.

Chew added that doing so would prove that the pact’s pledge was more than rhetoric.

“These two PH states can call a special state legislative assembly to pass a law implementing the two-term limit before the elections,” he said.

He then went on to suggest that the proposal was just an empty promise, noting that DAP’s Tanjung Bungah assemblyman Teh Yee Cheu repeatedly proposed this two-term limit but was ignored.

He said this is why he finds it strange that suddenly PH is proposing a two-term limit now.

Lim yesterday announced that all PH parties have agreed to include the two-term limit in the pact’s manifesto for the 14th general elections.