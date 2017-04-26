Last updated -- GMT+8

Guan Eng insists zero-rating akin to abolishing GST

By Opalyn Mok

Wednesday April 26, 2017
03:03 PM GMT+8

DAP leader Lim Guan Eng insists that having a zero-rated GST is the same as abolishing it. ― Picture by KE OoiDAP leader Lim Guan Eng insists that having a zero-rated GST is the same as abolishing it. ― Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, April 26 ― Having a zero-rated Goods and Services Tax (GST) is the same as abolishing it, DAP leader Lim Guan Eng asserted today.

The federal Opposition party’s secretary-general was responding to claims that the Pakatan Harapan pact it is a part of was reversing its stand on the controversial consumption tax if it takes over Putrajaya in the next general elections due next year.

“We will abolish GST, I have repeated this so many times. I don't understand why Barisan Nasional don't understand ilmu hisab. They don't know how to count? They don't understand what is kosong, sifar, zero, naught, ling su and in Tamil, sulliyam,” Lim who is also Penang chief minister said in a news conference here.

He clarified that when PKR MP Nurul Izzah Anwar was reported saying over the weekend that the GST would be maintained at zero rate, it meant there would be zero tax.

“We in Pakatan have already unanimously agreed to abolish the GST as our economy is in crisis now due to the tax so we want to make sure no GST is collected when we take over,” he said.

The Bagan MP further said that much had been spent to implement the GST, especially by businesses nationwide, so it was more cost-effective to retain the tax, but at a zero rate.

“There's doubt on whether we can abolish it, so one way out of it is to make it zero-rated so whether you zero-rated it or abolish it, the outcome is the same,” he added.

Lim then emphasised that as long as no GST is collected, it would be the same as doing away with the tax.

Minister in Prime Minister's Department Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan had derided the Opposition for being purportedly “confused” in wanting to abolish the GST only to later say the tax will be zero-rated instead.

