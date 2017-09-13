Guan Eng denies using schools as platform to talk politics

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng insisted that he has not talked about politics in schools, but had merely asked the federal government for more funds for Chinese vernacular schools. ― Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Sept 13 — Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng today denied using schools as a platform for politics as alleged by Deputy Education Minister Datuk Chong Sin Woon.

He insisted that he has not talked about politics in schools, but had merely asked the federal government for more funds for Chinese vernacular schools.

“When we visit these schools and give aid to these schools, we ask the federal government to give more funding to these schools, if they consider this as politics, I don’t know what to say,” he said in a press conference at his office here.

He also said he would not need to visit these schools if they were given adequate funds.

“We asked for federal government to give sufficient funds, not to give meagre funds to these schools,” he said.

Lim added that most of these Chinese vernacular schools are short of funds so the state had to give extra funding to the schools.

“We have given out a total RM76 million to Chinese schools in the state since 2008,” he said.

The DAP secretary-general accused the federal government of practising double standards by allowing members from its Barisan Nasional coalition to enter schools and “talk politics” but preventing him from the same.

“Chong himself went to schools and talk politics in school, yet, he accuse me of talking politics when all I did was ask for more funding for the schools, this is again double standards,” Lim said, without giving an example.

Last week, Lim claimed he was barred from entering a school in Bukit Mertajam and told to write in to the state Education Department for approval.

The chief minister wrote in on September 5, but was then told to get approval directly from the Education Ministry.

Crying double standards, Lim questioned why the ministry insisted he follow red tape but allowed unelected Umno Permatang Pauh division chief Datuk Mohd Zaidi Mohd Said to enter schools without applying for prior permission.