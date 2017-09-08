Guan Eng cries foul after being barred from visiting school

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng was to visit SJKC Sungai Lembu on August 26, but was stopped from doing so on that day. ― Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Sept 8 — Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng is demanding the Education Ministry explain why he was prevented from visiting a Chinese vernacular school in Bukit Mertajam.

The Penang lawmaker was to visit SJKC Sungai Lembu on August 26, but was stopped from doing so on that day.

“Deputy Education Minister Datuk Chong Sin Woon said I must write in for approval to the Education Department before visiting the school, so I wrote in on September 5 to visit the school today,” he said in a press conference at his office today.

He said the department replied on September 6 to say his request to visit the school could not be approved.

“This is a travesty that an elected chief minister is not allowed to visit a school to inspect it and handover funding to the school,” he said.

The letter by the Education Department, signed by state education director Shaari Osman, stated that the CM must inform and obtain approval from the education minister before visiting any schools.

“Why is the chief minister, who is an elected representative, not allowed to visit a school to inspect the school and hand over allocation while an Umno leader who was never an elected representative is allowed to enter the school?” he asked.

He was referring to Umno Permatang Pauh division chief Datuk Mohd Zaidi Mohd Said who had previously visited some schools in Permatang Pauh.

“We want MCA to explain this,” Lim demanded.

The Bagan MP added that if the Education Ministry will not allow him to enter schools in Penang to deliver aid, then it must ensure that they provide enough allocation to all Chinese schools in Penang.

Previously, Lim said he never had problems visiting schools in the state, either for inspection or to deliver funds.

“This is the first time they've stopped me. This must be because elections is near,” he said.

He accused Putrajaya of “politicising education for their own selfish interest”.

Lim later handed over RM10,000 from his allocation to the SJKC Sungai Lembu's board of directors.