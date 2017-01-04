Last updated Thursday, January 05, 2017 10:14 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia

Guan Eng aide urges cops to investigate false Whatsapp message

By Opalyn Mok

Wednesday January 4, 2017
12:26 PM GMT+8

Zaidi (right) speaks to reporters after lodging the police report at the Northeast district police headquarters here this morning. — Picture by KE OoiZaidi (right) speaks to reporters after lodging the police report at the Northeast district police headquarters here this morning. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Jan 4 — Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng's information officer Zaidi Ahmad today sought for police to investigate a text message purportedly from Lim saying he would close down all Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) entities if they remain open to only one community.

"This is the second police report I made in two weeks, there are some groups out there that have been tasked to spread false messages to frame the chief minister," Zaidi told reporters after lodging the police report at the Northeast district police headquarters here this morning.

He hoped the police will investigate the case under Section 499 or 500 of the Penal Code for criminal defamation.

Two weeks ago, Zaidi also lodged a police report over another false Whatsapp message also with Lim's picture claiming he had agreed with Aung San Suu Kyi's actions against the Rohingyas.

