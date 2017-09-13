GST: Businessman charged with submitting false claims involving RM363,769

Loo Peng Wah, 50, being led to the Sessions Court in Ipoh to face seven counts of making a counterfeit refund of Goods and Services Tax (GST), August 30, 2017. — Bernama picIPOH, Sept 13 — A businessman was charged in the Sessions Court here today with five counts of submitting false claims to the Royal Customs Department for goods and services tax (GST) involving RM363,769, last year.

Loo Peng Wah, 50, claimed trial to the charges read to him in Cantonese by the court interpreter.

He allegedly committed the offences at the Royal Customs Department in Jalan Tun Abdul Razak here, from Jan 8 till May 8, 2016.

The charge under Section 89(1)(b) of the GST Act 2014 carries a maximum 20 times of the amount involved or five years imprisonment, or both, on conviction.

Judge Murtazadi Amran set RM20,000 as bail with one surety and ordered the accused to surrender his passport to the court.

The court also ordered the accused to report to the nearest Customs office once a month pending disposal of the case.

Prosecuting officer Mohd Safwan Fathi Yahaya represented the Customs Department while counsel Manjeet Kaur and Dalgit Singh represented the accused.

On Aug 30, Loo was charged in the Sessions Court here with seven counts of submitting false claims for GST involving RM478,715 between October 2015 and April 2016. His wife was charged with four counts involving RM267,123, between January and May 2016.

The new five charges meant Loo is now facing 12 counts involving more than one million ringgit. — Bernama