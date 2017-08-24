GSC launches latest cineplex at Melawati Mall, offers freebies until Sept 10

Golden Screen Cinemas CEO Koh Mei Lee (6th right) together with the director and cast of ‘Abang Long Fadil 2’ at the launch of GSC Melawati Mall, Kuala Lumpur August 24, 2017. — Pictures by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Melawati residents can now catch movies at the GSC cineplex opening at Melawati Mall, and enjoy freebies and discounted car rides until September 10.

Koh Mei Lee, chief executive officer of Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) Sdn Bhd, said the cineplex features 10 digital screens with 1,424 seats for cinema-goers.

“A total of RM15.5 million has been invested by GSC and Sime Darby CapitaLand Management to build this state-of-the-art multiplex and I would like to thank Sime Darby CapitaLand Management and their Melawati Mall team for their help in enabling us to open this cinema very timely for the Merdeka and Hari Raya Haji holidays,” Koh said at the launch of the new cinema today.

According to Koh, the GSC cineplex in Melawati Mall will offer moviegoers an “immersive” experience with the latest audio technology and a DBOX motion system that synchronises their seats with the movie’s image and sound.

“We want our audience to not only watch the movie, but to also experience the action,” she said.

To celebrate the launch of its 35th outlet, GSC will run various promotions from today until September 10 at its Melawati Mall outlet, including free movie tickets, giveaways of popcorn and candy floss samples, and exclusive movie posters.

“Fans can also look forward to special appearances by your favourite movie super heroes.

“The celebrations continue until September 10, and in partnership with Grab, there will be a special discount of RM8 (GRABGSCMELAWATI) for rides from August 24 to September 10,” the country’s largest cinema operator said.

Also present were director Syafiq Yusof and the cast of local movie Abang Long Fadil 2, which also launched here today, as well as producer Datuk Yusof Haslam.

Yusof congratulated GSC on its Melawati Mall cineplex, calling it a “first-class” and “world-class” outlet.

“We hope our society gives its support to this complex, don’t forget to support films screened at GSC Melawati Mall,” he said at the GSC Melawati Mall outlet launch.

The cast of ‘Abang Long Fadil 2’ poses in front of a poster for the movie at GSC Melawati Mall, Kuala Lumpur August 24, 2017.The cast of Abang Long Fadil 2 also autographed a graffiti wall inside the cineplex featuring artwork from the movie, and visited the GSC e-Kiosk self-service ticket vending system.

They also brandished popcorn boxes adorned with a special design sporting the colours of the Jalur Gemilang, which will be available these two months in conjunction with the Merdeka Day and Malaysia Day celebrations.

Syafiq and several cast members — including AC Mizal, Wak Doyok and A. Galak — also greeted fans and moviegoers before the screening of the film at a GSC cinema hall here.