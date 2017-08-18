Group warns Pakatan Harapan not to ignore Indian vote

A think tank says Pakatan Harapan must prioritise issues affecting the Indian community, where the the minority group remains a ‘kingmaker’ in elections. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Pakatan Harapan must prioritise issues affecting the Indian community, said a think tank that noted the minority group remains a “kingmaker” in elections.

The Political Studies for Change (PSFC) said failure to do so would preclude any chance of the pact winning the general election.

PSFC director Ooi Heng along with research officers Elijah and Yasmin noted that Barisan Nasional (BN) regained 10 per cent of the Indian community’s support in Election 2013t, after losing 49 per cent in 2008 due to the Hindu Rights Action Force (HINDRAF) rally.

“According to the electoral map in 2013, there were altogether 60 parliamentary seats with more than 10 per cent of Indian voters, where 52 seats have 10 per cent to 20 per cent, and the remaining 8 seats have 21 per cent to 30 per cent.

“Even though upon the 2013 election results Pakatan Rakyat had only 10 Indian Members of Parliament (MP), these 60 constituencies with more than 10 per cent Indians would also affect the chance of winning for the non-Indians in these constituencies.

“Out of the 60 seats, other than the 10 seats with Indian MPs, Pakatan Rakyat had also 28 seats with non-Indian MPs, who were also affected by the Indian voters.

“In order to prevent the situation of ‘BN saving Umno’ from happening in the GE14, Pakatan Harapan should work more on addressing the Indian community’s needs and their issues of concern, and propose an effective policy for it,” said the statement.