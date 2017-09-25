GrabCar driver fined RM3,500 for assaulting passenger

Counsel Muhammad Syazwan Hasan told the court that Thiban was remorseful for his action. — Picture by Grab via TODAYPETALING JAYA, Sept 25 — A GrabCar driver was fined RM3,500 by the Magistrate’s Court here today for punching and breaking a 17-year-old female passenger’s nose.

Magistrate Salamiah Salleh ordered M. Thiban, 29, to serve three months in prison should he fail to settle the amount. He paid the fine.

The Grabcar driver pleaded guilty to committing the offence at the roadside at Jalan Apartment Sri Anggerik, Jalan Puchong Jaya in Puchong here, at 5pm on Aug 12.

The charge under Section 335 of the Penal Code carries a maximum four years imprisonment or a fine of up to RM4,000 or both on conviction.

Earlier in mitigation, counsel Muhammad Syazwan Hasan told the court that Thiban was remorseful for his action.

“The accused is still single, he is the breadwinner for the family and takes care of his parents. During the incident my client felt provoked and could not control his emotions,” he submitted.

Deputy public prosecutor Mary Phoon Keat Mee urged the court to impose a sentence that would serve as a lesson to Thiban and to consider the injury sustained by the victim.

“The accused should have controlled his emotions instead of causing hurt as he liked,” she submitted.

According to the facts of the case, prior to the incident, the victim had requested the Grabcar driver to use a route that did not require any toll but he refused saying he must follow the Waze application set by his company.

The victim was dissatisfied and got down from the vehicle and banged the door shut before both started trading insults.

Angered, Thiban punched the passenger and broke her nose. — Bernama