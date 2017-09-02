Govt endeavours to transfer 22 under-enrolled SJKT to high demand areas

MIC president Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam said the transfer has become a party agenda in improving the quality of education for the Indian community. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKLUANG, Sept 2 ― The government is endeavouring to transfer 22 Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) which are under-enrolled to areas with high demand especially in the urban areas.

“Most of the SJKT involved are located in estate areas which only accommodate 10 pupils as the Indian community has migrated to the urban areas.

“In this regard, we have to transfer these schools to more suitable urban areas which require more than one SJKT due to the large number of students,” he told reporters after laying the foundation stone for the construction of a new building for SJKT Ladang Nyior in Sri Lalang, here today.

Also present were Deputy Education Minister Datuk P. Kamalanathan and Johor MIC chairman Datuk M. Asojan.

Dr Subramaniam, who is also the Health Minister, said the transfer of the 22 SJKT must be done in stages as the government was facing several challenges including acquiring the land and taking into consideration the building cost.

In this regard, the Segamat Member of Parliament called on the community to appreciate the issue concerning the transfer of the SJKT and to cooperate in the transfer to more suitable areas in order to empower education.

On the construction of the new building for SJKT Ladang Nyior on a 2.6-hectare piece of land, he hoped the enrollment would rise to 150 students when it is opened compared to only two students currently. ― Bernama