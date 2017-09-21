Govt will disallow any gay parties in Malaysia, says DPM

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the government will not allow the gay event or party planned for September 30 in Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama picMANILA, Sept 21 — The Malaysian government will not allow the gay event or party planned for September 30 in Kuala Lumpur, said Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the organiser had yet to apply for a permit for the event or party but he had instructed the police not to approve the gathering.

“If such a party or event is held, then it is an illegal gathering,” he said to Malaysian journalists here.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Home Minister, had arrived in the Philippines on Tuesday to attend the 11th Asean Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime (AMMTC) and Related Meetings which concluded Thursday.

A news portal report two days ago stated that a gay event would be held in Kuala Lumpur on September 30 to promote ‘White Party Bangkok’, the biggest annual gay music festival in Asia, scheduled for December 28 in Thailand. — Bernama