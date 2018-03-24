Govt to look into increasing Indian student numbers in matriculation, IPTA

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said the intake of Indians in IPTA had not achieved the target of 7 per cent. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, March 24 — The government is studying measures to increase the number of Indian students in matriculation colleges and public institutions of higher learning (IPTA), says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak today.

He said this was because the intake of Indians in IPTA had not achieved the target of 7 per cent now.

“The government is looking into increasing the number of matriculation places for Indian students.

“As an inclusive government, we have always ensured no one should be left behind in the development of the country,” he said when speaking at an event of MyNadi Foundation which is a non-governmental organisation set up to raise the living standard of the Indian community in the country,” he said.

Also present was MyNadi Foundation chairman Datuk Dr Jeyaindran Sinnadurai.

In this regard, the Prime Minister said 100,000 households of the Indian community with the median income of the bottom 40 per cent (B40) would be able to participate in a special investment scheme in Amanah Saham 1Malaysia (A1SM) which would be launched on April 7.

“Further announcements would be made on the date. So far, 411.14 million units of shares have been subscribed by the Indian community through a distribution of 1.5 billion units of additional A1SM for the Indian community on Jan 29 this year.

“This is a very encouraging achievement. So believe me that I want each Malaysian including the Indian community to feel hopeful for all in the country,” he said to the thunderous applause of more than 700 participants in the event.

Najib said the government was always fostering the spirit of “nambikei” with the community to move forward as a race to ensure the wellbeing and prosperity of the people.

“Under the present leadership, we will continue to assist the Indian community to find the rightful place in the country. This is my hope,” he said. — Bernama

MORE TO COME