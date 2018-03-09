Govt ready to assist quake-hit Ranau, Najib says

Among the areas found affected by tremors were Kota Kinabalu, Kundasang, Penampang, Tuaran, Kudat and Kota Marudu. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — The government will ensure assistance is readily available following a 5.2 magnitude earthquake which shocked Ranau last night, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“Got the news on earthquake in Ranau, I was informed so far there were no injuries reported.

“I hope all affected areas will take precautionary measures while the government will ensure assistance is readily available,” he said in a Twitter posting today.

The Meteorological Department in a statement yesterday said the moderate earthquake in Ranau, Sabah, at 9.06pm which was located at 6.1 degrees north and 116.6 east, however did not pose threat of a tsunami.

According to Sabah Civil Defence Force (APM), rescue operations ended at about 4.30am involved 239 people including 130 climbers at the resthouse in Panalaban at 3,272 metres which is the base for climbers before ascending to the mountain peak at 4,095 metres.

The strongest earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale with its epicentre at Mount Kinabalu occurred in 2015. — Bernama