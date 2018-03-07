Govt prepared to consider higher BR1M for urban poor, says deputy finance minister

Datuk Othman Aziz says the government is considering a higher BR1M for the urban poor. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — The government is prepared to consider increasing the quantum of the 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) for the urban poor, said Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Othman Aziz.

He said the government was aware that the cost of living in the town was higher than in the rural areas.

“InsyaAllah (God willing) the government will look into it. It’s a long term plan,” he told the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said this in response to a supplementary question from Datuk Dr Abdul Latiff Ahmad (BN-Mersing) who wanted to know if the BR1M payment, which included RM900 for those with household income of RM3,001 to RM4,000, should be increased for those residing in the towns.

He said RM25.62 billion had been allocated for BR1M between 2012 and 2017. ― Bernama