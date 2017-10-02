Govt must ensure qualified contractors get tenders to build hospitals

File picture of the National Cancer Institute, situated next to Hospital Putrajaya. — Picture by Saw Siow FengJOHOR BARU, Oct 2 — The government has been urged to ensure that only qualified contractors are given the tender to build hospitals in the country.

Chairman of the Public Accounts (PAC) for Parliament, Datuk Seri Hasan Arifin said this was necessary to ensure the government’s efforts to provide the best medical facilities to the people are not hindered by the failure to appoint good contractors, resulting in a negative image for the government.

He said the proposal includes three ministries, namely the Public Works Ministry, the Health Ministry and the Finance Ministry, while the contractor needs to be experienced and qualified in technical and financial aspects.

“The pre-qualifications for the contractor to build hospitals are necessary to ensure that there are no more hospital projects which are faced with delays in construction,” he said in a statement made after his working visit to the Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital (HSNI) in Batu Pahat here today to view the upgrading project on the hospital.

Hasan said there are currently eight hospitals being built throughout the country and should be closely monitored by all parties especially the Works Ministry and the Health Ministry to ensure that there are no more ‘sick’ hospital projects.

“The government, specifically the Works Ministry, must take stern action against the consultants involved in hospital construction projects if these projects are delayed and blacklist them,” he said.

On his visit, Hasan said it was a follow-up of the Parliament PAC Proceeding Meeting with the Works Ministry and the Health Ministry on April 19 on the delay to upgrade the HSNI as stated in the 2014 Series 3 Auditor General’s Report.

He said even though the project was slightly delayed, the Parliament PAC was satisfied with the upgrading works by both ministries. — Bernama