Govt led by Najib has not sidelined Sabah, Ismail Sabri says

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pic) pointed out that it was only under Datuk Seri Najib Razak that Sabah had so many representatives in the Federal Cabinet. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaLAHAD DATU, Aug 26 ― The appointment of six leaders from Sabah as ministers in the Federal Cabinet is proof that the government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak did not marginalise the state.

Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob pointed out that it was only under Najib that Sabah had so many representatives in the Federal Cabinet.

“The Opposition’s claim that Sabah has been sidelined by the federal cabinet is totally untrue.

“Throughout his leadership, Najib has always prioritised Sabah, including acknowledging the role of state leaders and implementing developments for the well-being of the people,” he said when opening the Silam Umno Delegates Conference here today. Also present was Silam division chief Datuk Mohd Yusof Afdal.

The six Sabah representatives in the federal cabinet are Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman; Energy, Green Technology and Water Minister Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili; Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Madius Tangau; Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak; and Datuk Seri Rahman Dahlan and Tan Sri Joseph Kurup, who are Ministers in the Prime Minister’s Department.

Ismail Sabri who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister said Najib visited Sabah the most number of times compared to other prime ministers before him.

The government also allocated a substantial sum to Sabah for development, he said, citing as an example that 25 per cent of his ministry’s RM5 billion in this year’s budget was set aside for Sabah.

“The federal government will continue to treat Sabah as a priority particularly in the aspect of development because it knows that a lot of areas in Sabah still require its attention,” he said.

Hence, he said, the people in Sabah must continue to support the government which has proven and has a good record in implementing developments for the state.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri wants Umno members to strengthen their loyalty to the party over self and personal interest.

He said loyalty to the party was an important factor in Umno’s struggle and sustainability. ― Bernama