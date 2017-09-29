Govt has no plans to raise taxes in 2018 Budget, second finance minister says

Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani says the government has no plans to increase any taxes in the 2018 Budget. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 ― The government is not expected to increase any taxes in the 2018 Budget and burden the people who are already facing issues concerning higher cost of living, says Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

“We have no plan to tax the people further, suffice for now, I think the people are also facing a lot of pressure,” said he said.

He believed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak would, this time around, look at ways to help the people mitigate the higher cost of living under next year’s budget.

“But, we have to look at our revenue as well,” he told reporters after launching a motor insurance mobile application called ‘GetCover’ here today. ― Bernama