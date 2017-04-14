Govt always gives attention to maintaining welfare of people with disabilities, says Najib

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak launching the Jentera Jalinan Rakyat Plus (JR Plus) programme at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) in Kuala Lumpur, April 14, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — The government always gives attention to maintaining the welfare of people with disabilities to ensure that they lead a better life, said Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The Prime Minister said the assistance rendered to the group, comprising 0.01 per cent of the Malaysian population, covered various aspects including education, business and health.

“The handout starts with schools; students with disabilities in primary and secondary schools receive RM150 each per month.

“To further their studies at institutions of higher learning, people with disabilities have a special channel to enable them have access to quality education,” he said in a post on his blog, najibrazak.com, on government assistance for people with disabilities.

At the same time, Najib said, people with disabilities were entitled to receive scholarships and a monthly allowance during their studies at public and private institutions of higher learning, polytechnics and community colleges.

The Prime Minister said the government also gave attention to the group when they entered the world of employment.

“They would receive the Disabled Workers’ Allowance of RM350. Those unable to work get RM200 per month and those who are bedridden receive RM300,” he said.

Najib said the government also helped people with disabilities who wished to venture into business through launching grants of up to RM2,700 to enable them improve their livelihood through entrepreneurship.

In addition, he said, the group also received free medical treatment and medication at government hospitals with access to specialist care and admission to a third-class ward.

“Other kinds of assistance are provided to ensure that they enjoy a comfortable life. Ladies and gentlemen, I ask a favour of you to convey this information to this special group so that they will know their rights.

“Insya-Allah (God willing), we will be able to ensure that their welfare is taken care of,” he said, adding that such efforts were always close to his heart. — Bernama