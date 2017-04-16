Govt allocated RM1.15b for 34 projects in Terengganu, Wan Junaidi says

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the federal government had allocated RM1.15 billion to implement 34 projects in Terengganu this year. ― Picture by K.E.OoiBESUT, April 16 — The federal government through the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry had allocated RM1.15 billion to implement 34 projects in Terengganu this year.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said it involved an allocation of RM1.12 billion for 14 main projects while the rest involved small projects.

“All these projects which are entrusted to the Terengganu Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) are to help the people in the state by tackling problems like floods, coastal erosion, river bank erosion, shallow river mouths and those related to preservation of the environment and natural resources.

“Efforts carried out are seasonal but continuous,” he told a media conference after attending a ground-breaking ceremony for the preservation of the estuary of Sungai Besut here today.

The function was launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and attended by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman, Besut Member of Parliament and Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh and Agriculture and Agro-Based Industries Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek.

Wan Junaidi said among the major projects undertaken included the Sungai Kemaman Integrated River Basin Development for (RM300 million), conservation of the Sungai Setiu estuary (RM150 million), conservation of Sungai Paka (RM150 million), conservation of Sungai Merchang (RM43 million) and Kemasik Flood Mitigation Project (RM60 million).

In addition, upgrading the Kemasik Flood Mitigation project (RM60 million), upgrading the Setiu Lagoon Beach Bund (RM10 million), conservation and upgrading of Sungai Cepuh, Telemong (RM15 million), Guntong Luar, Setiu flood mitigation (RM5 million), Kuala Terengganu Utara flood mitigation( RM10 million) and Gong Kiat flood mitigation, Kuala Terengganu (RM7 million). — Bernama