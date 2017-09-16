Government extending counselling services to families and victims of tahfiz school fire

Fire on Thursday claimed the lives of 21 students and two teachers after they were trapped in the building. ― file picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 ― The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry is providing counselling services to family members and victims of the fire at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah Tahfiz Centre in Jalan Keramat Hujung here.

Its minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim said this is because all the fire victims are still traumatised following the heart-breaking incident.

“In our commitment to assist victims and family members, the government is extending counselling services and presently they are in need of support and help from everyone.

“I have also instructed the counsellors to attend to them not only in the hospital but to be with them when they return home,” she told a press conference after visiting seven fire victims at Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) here, today.

When asked on the progress of the victims who were being treated at HKL, Rohani said all seven victims including two who were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), are reported to be in stable condition.

“Today I got to meet all the victims except for the two in the Pediatric ICU. They are still in a state of trauma.

“When I asked the victims to recount the incident, some of them refused to talk while others cried in recalling the horrific moment and had to be consoled by their mothers,” she said.

Meanwhile, HKL Emergency and Trauma Department head, Datuk Seri Dr Abu Hassan Asaari Abdullah when asked to comment on the two who were in the ICU, said at the moment they were in stable condition.

“They sustained serious leg and hips injuries after leaping from the second floor. One of them suffered multiple injuries in his lung, pelvis and broke his legs,” he said.

Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani also visited the victims.

