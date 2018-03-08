Goods cheaper in Malaysia compared to other Asean countries, says minister

A seafood stall keeper returns change to a customer at a market in Kuala Lumpur. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Proof that Barisan Nasional (BN) is a caring government lies in the price of necessities here, which is far lower compared to neighbouring Asean countries, a minister said today.

Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin listed items such as chicken meat, flour, sugar, cooking oil and cooking gas, which he said cost much more in other countries.

“On the items which I want to compare with an Asean nation Singapore, their GDP is US$52,962 (RM207,044), compared to Malaysia’s of only US$9,463.

“However, from the overall prices of things which I mentioned earlier, with the strategies employed by the government, we should be proud because the prices in Singapore is 70 per cent more than ours, whereas Brunei is 71 per cent higher. Thailand is 23 per cent higher, although their GDP position is only USD6,000.

“Indonesia has a GDP of US$3,599, their prices are 43 per cent more, whereas Philippines with US$3,016, their prices are 76 per cent higher. Laos has a GDP of US$2,400, however prices of things are 59 per cent higher,” he said.

GDP refers to the Gross Domestic Product.

Hamzah was replying to PKR’s Kapar MP G. Manivannan, who asked the government to state the steps it had taken to control the price of necessities.