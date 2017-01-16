Go to the ground to better monitor government projects, Sabah CM tells PAC

Musa said the PAC should scrutinise and make the Auditor-General’s Report as a reference to improve whatever weaknesses there were in the government departments or agencies. — Bernama pic KOTA KINABALU, Jan 16 — The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) nationwide should go down on the ground to check on the progress of development projects and ensure that the people’s money are spent according to plans.

In making the recommendation, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman said the stakeholders would be more confident if the PAC members adopted this approach.

“The culture of going down on the ground will help us to directly monitor that government projects and programmes are truly implemented and that the benefits reach the people so that the outcome is achieved according to plans.

“In this context, it is crucial for the PAC to ensure that implementation of projects and activities involving public funds achieve the best results, without any wastage, leakage and malpractice,” he said.

Musa disclosed this in his speech when opening the 2017 PAC national seminar with the theme “Improving Excellence in Governance” here today.

The text of his speech was read by Sabah Special Functions Minister Datuk Teo Chee Kang. Also present were PAC Malaysia chairman Datuk Seri Hasan Arifin and PAC Sabah chairman Datuk Ahmad Bujang.

He hoped that recurring weaknesses that were raised in the report would become the main focus for the PAC so that they would become a lesson for government departments and agencies.

Musa said the role of the PAC was crucial in helping to improve excellence in governance besides becoming the eyes and ears of the government in ensuring that the people were satisfied with the quality of government service delivery.

“Today, the people are more sensitive and have a high expectancy of the quality of delivery by the government. Thus, it is most important to continue to raise public confidence by ensuring that the administrative machinery is effective and efficient,” he said.

The one-day seminar organised by the PAC, Auditor-General’s Department and the Sabah State Legislative Assembly, among other things, was held with the objective of empowering the role of the PAC besides enculturing and strengthening integrity and accountability of the public sector and government-linked companies.

A total of 420 participants attended the seminar which was held in Sabah for the first time. — Bernama