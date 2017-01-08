Globalisation does have its good side, Salleh Said tells Dr M

Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad needs to wake up to the reality of this ‘new world’ as it has changed since the time Mahathir was PM 14 years ago. — Foto BernamaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Globalisation does have its good side and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad needs to wake up to the reality of this ‘new world’, says Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak.

The Communications and Multimedia Minister said Dr Mahathir’s remarks showed that he was still thinking like the ‘old school’ and did not realise that the world had changed since the time he was Malaysia’s Prime Minister 14 years ago.

Commenting on Dr Mahathir’s recent blog posting, Salleh said since the 1990’s, China, which was a sleeping giant for hundreds of years, has suddenly awoken and there was nothing that could stop them from rising.

“It is futile trying to resist China’s great march forward just like it was futile to resist Western colonisation 500 years ago. China is on the move and no one can stop them.

“All over the world China is investing, going into partnership, and is buying up assets like never before in history. This is a phenomenon countries like Malaysia need to accept or else get left behind and perish,” said Salleh in his blog posting http://sskeruak.blogspot.my/ today.

Salleh said Malaysia had been warned that while globalisation did have its good side it also meant the creation of a borderless world and the end of protectionism.

“You cannot expect FDI or money to flow into your country and yet not be prepared to relinquish control of certain assets.

“This is the reality of the ‘new world’ and Mahathir needs to wake up to this. The other alternative is to adopt a closed-door policy and move backwards and remain poor,” he said. — Bernama