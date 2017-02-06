Global Movement of Moderates plans to open chapters in Paris, Asean countries to promote peace

Global Compass CEO, Jean-Christophe Bas and Global Movement of Moderates Foundation (GMMF) CEO, Datuk Dr Nasharuddin Mat Isa (right) attending a GMMF lecture in Putrajaya, February 6, 2017. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Feb 6 — The Global Movement of Moderates Foundation (GMMF) plans to open new chapters in Paris and the Asean countries by year-end, said its Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Dr Nasharudin Mat Isa.

Revealing this to Bernama, he said the new venture aimed to further promote the concept of moderation in curbing the rise of extremism and radicalisation around the world.

“We have started initial discussions with the respective direct contacts in these countries. However, we have not decided whether to have a physical office or just place a representative.

“Paris will be our doorway to Europe. From there, we will see how we can expand our existence in many other places such as New York City,” said Nasharudin, after the GMMF Distinguished Lecture Series on the ‘Rise of Islamophobia and the Conflict of European Identity’ here today.

The lecture was delivered by Jean-Christophe Bas, the Founder and CEO of Global Compass, an advocacy organisation promoting innovative responses and policy to prevent radicalisation and to build inclusive societies.

Nasharudin said GMMF had been collaborating with other organisations around the world, including with French-based Global Compass, prior to having its own office in these countries.

Concurring with him, Bas welcomed the idea of having such presence in the countries concerned as it was one way to elevate the moderation concept amidst the lack of major bodies which solely focus on promoting peace in the current challenging diverse world.

“Unlike major global problems such as poverty and climate change, which receive great support from world organisations, there are limited civil societies which discuss issues of living in peace together.

“By having chapters in those countries, GMMF can look on potentials to build synergy and cooperation with other organisations that share the same goals and philosophy,” Bas said.

He said GMMF would also need to look into building world coalition of moderates at the international and local levels.

Bas commended GMMF’s approach during the past years and hoped the organisation will continue to promote intercultural dialogue and initiatives.

The moderation concept, mooted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2010, has received worldwide acclaim as well as support from former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. — Bernama