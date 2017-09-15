Give tahfiz schools government funds to protect safety, Muslim group says

Family members wait for news of their loved ones outside religious school Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah after a fire broke out in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 ― A Muslim group demanded that the government accord tahfiz schools the same rights and financial allocations as national and vernacular schools to ensure student safety.

According to Sinar Harian Online, Pertubuhan Tarekat Muktabar Malaysia (Pertama) president Datuk As'ari Ibrahim said that authorities need to see what can be given to safeguard national assets like tahfiz schools, which are religious schools that teach memorisation of the Quran.

He said that all parties including the Fire and Rescue Department, state health departments, religious and local councils should monitor and provide the necessary permits for tahfiz schools as well as madrasahs.

“We support the order given by the Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor with regards to the need for examinations by all officers from DBKL (Kuala Lumpur City Hall) for all tahfiz schools in the capital and Putrajaya,” As'asri reportedly said.

“Any tahfiz school which fails to meet the compulsory requirements should be barred from operating until assistance is provided to complete the infrastructural needs,” he added.

Yesterday’s fire at the Tahfiz Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah school in Kampung Datuk Keramat killed 23 people, including 21 children aged 11 to 17. It was was the deadliest in almost three decades since the 1989 blaze at a religious school in Kedah that killed 27 students.

The school was reportedly not registered with the Education Ministry and did not have a fire safety permit before starting operations.

The Federation of National Associations of al-Quran Tahfiz Institutions (Pinta) said last April that only 670 out of around 1,200 tahfiz schools nationwide are registered, have their syllabus looked into and receive financial assistance.