Give space for both parties in Cikgu Azizan’s case to calm down, MOE says

On Tuesday, Teacher Azizan Manap (centre) was discharged not amounting to an acquittal by the Seremban Magistrate’s Court on a charge of injuring his student. — BernamaSEREMBAN, Dec 23 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) yesterday urged the public to give space to parties involved in the case of an 11-year-old student who was slapped by a teacher at Sekolah Kebangsaan Taman Semarak, near hear, last April, to calm down.

Deputy Education Minister Datuk Chong Sin Woon said he had met with the parents of the student concerned this morning and they were in trauma.

He said the feeling was also shared by all parties involved, including the school and the teacher involved.

“As said by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, we should not point fingers but look for solutions to reconcile both parties.

“I have discussed with the parents of the student concerned and they want to be given time to calm down because the family felt threatened by comments in the social media, including to kill them,” he told a press conference at the Shoes Donation Campaign here yesterday.

He said the efforts would be made by the ministry to resolve the matter before school reopened for the new session next year.

On Tuesday, teacher Azizan Manap ,44, was discharged not amounting to an acquittal by the Seremban Magistrate’s Court on a charge of injuring his student. — Bernama