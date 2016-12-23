Gerakan Youth accuses Penang councillor of abuse, punishing critic

Jason Loo showing printouts of H'ng's Facebook post dated December 20 but the post has since been deleted by H'ng. ― Picture by Opalyn MokGEORGE TOWN, Dec 23 ― A Seberang Perai Municipal Council (MBSP) member took action against a cafe because its owner criticised him publicly, Penang Gerakan Youth claimed today.

Acting Youth chief Jason Loo alleged that MBSP councillor H'ng Mooi Lye had posted on his Facebook, under the name Jason H'ng, on December 20 threatening enforcement action against Kaffa cafe at the Penang International Airport.

“On December 21, just the next day, the Kaffa Cafe toilet extension was demolished by the council enforcement officers,” Loo claimed.

“We believe this is because the cafe owner, Datuk Patrick Ooi, has been criticising the Penang chief minister in his statements that were published on December 18 and 20,” Loo said.

He showed H'ng's alleged post that was written in Mandarin and read out the purported warning.

Loo earlier lodged a report against H'ng at the Northeast District police headquarters.

He then urged the police to investigate if there was any abuse of power involved in this matter.

“What will happen to Penangites if this is to continue?” he asked.

He added that H'ng's post has since been deleted.

Yesterday, Ooi together with Penang Gerakan chairman Teng Chang Yeow held a press conference criticising the demolition of the toilet extension, and made similar claims of abuse.

This morning, state executive councillor Chow Kon Yeow told a press conference that the toilet extension was illegal and that the council took action because the cafe broke the law.