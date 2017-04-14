Gerakan will file appeal to Penang Government over FOI access rejection

GEORGE TOWN, April 13 — The Penang Gerakan will file an appeal to the DAP-led state government over a rejection to obtain agreement on the Gurney Wharf, Seri Tanjung Pinang (STP1) and STP2 reclamation projects.

Its Youth acting chief, Jason Loo said the appeal would be filed under Section 9 of the Freedom of Information (FOI) Enactment although there was no precedence in filing an appeal in the FOI access.

“Even though I don’t know whether the FOI Appeal Board is constituted or not, I am going to do my part to file the first appeal in the history of Penang FOI access,” he told a press conference here today.

He said he had received three separate rejection letters from the State Secretary’s Office on April 4, stating STP1 and STP2 reclamation projects were rejected due to the ‘Confidentiality Clause’ therein, while the Gurney Wharf reclamation project was rejected because it was supplemental agreement and must be read together with the main agreement. — Bernama