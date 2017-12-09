Gerakan questions Guan Eng on holding 19 posts

Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng reportedly holds posts in 19 state government-linked agencies and organisations. — Picture by K.E.OoiGEORGE TOWN, Dec 9 — Penang Gerakan has questioned how Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng has managed to have a finger in several ‘pies’ — reportedly 19 state government-linked agencies and organisations — and whether he could balance the workload with ensuring the people’s welfare.

Its publicity bureau chief, Ooi Zhi Yi said other than being a state assemblyman and member of parliament, Lim was also chairman of 19 state government-related agencies and organisations.

“How is it possible for him to manage the workload and responsibility of every post and at the same time, ensure the people’s welfare is not neglected.

“How many more chairman’s posts does the chief minister want to hold and control after this?” he asked when speaking to reporters here today.

Ooi said in the latest feedback he obtained, Lim was set to hold the post of Penang Botany Park Corporation as recorded under Phase 9 (1) (a) of the 2017 Penang State Park (Botanic) Corporation Bill.

Earlier, Ooi, who is also Gerakan Co-ordinator for the Kebun Bunga area, said the State Assembly session had approved the Penang (Botany) State Park Corporation as a state enactment.

He also asked the state government on payments that would be imposed on visitors keen to visit interesting spots in the Botany Park.

Ooi also reminded the state government that the Penang Botany Park functioned to conserve the flora and fauna and also acted as a green lung in the area.

“We want to stress that what is needed is not a management structural change of the Botany Park but an effective plan to manage the park,” he said. — Bernama